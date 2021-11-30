Advertisement

United Way of Roanoke Valley encourages donations for Giving Tuesday

United Way volunteers work for the community all year long
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley is participating in Giving Tuesday this year and for the first time, they’ve set a monetary goal.

The non profit is hoping to reach $3,000 dollars by the end of the day, and they’re almost there.

As 44% of families in the Roanoke Valley struggle to make ends meet, United Way works throughout the year to help families get access to resources they need.

From vaccine clinics to food pantries, United Way helps in more ways than you might think.

“Today it’s about reaching out to those who are near and far who understand the challenges, the demographics of the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas to be able to support our efforts in helping families, elevating our families to self sufficiency,” said Alisha Childress, the vice president for resource development.

If you would like to donate you can do so here.

