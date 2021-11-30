WDBJ7 anchor Neesey Payne honored for agriculture coverage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Farm Bureau Release) - WDBJ7 Mornin’ anchor Neesey Payne has won the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation 2021 Ishee-Quann Award for Media Excellence, the top honor in Farm Bureau’s annual Journalism Awards program.

Neesey also won in the award program’s television category for a third consecutive year. Her work includes Grown Here at Home, a series of farm profiles and seasonal stories tied to local agriculture.

Her work in the past year has included stories on fish farming and Gypsy Vanner horses in Bedford, strawberry farming in Gretna, and alpaca fiber from Catawba, along with milk marketed for consumers who cannot enjoy traditional dairy products, and the environmental merits of rotational grazing.

The Ishee-Quann Award is named in part for Jeff Ishee, who operates On the Farm, a daily, web-based farm news service, and who is a recipient of numerous VFBF Journalism Awards. The late Homer Quann was WSVA radio’s farm news director for several decades and was known as “the most dedicated agricultural reporter in Virginia,” according to the Farm Bureau.

VFBF Journalism Awards recognize “exemplary ongoing coverage of agriculture issues, practices and events by print and broadcast news operations,” according to the Farm Bureau.‌ ‌ ‌

Congratulations, Neesey!

