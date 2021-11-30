Wytheville tractor-trailer crash closes portion of I-81N
The crash was at mile marker 68 Tuesday afternoon.
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wytheville tractor-trailer crash along I-81N at mile marker 68 is causing delays Tuesday afternoon.
VDOT reports backups lasting two-and-a-half miles with all north lanes closed.
According to Wythe County, traffic will be re-routed along Route 11 and through Main Street.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.