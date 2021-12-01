Alleghany Sheriff’s Office gets new K9s

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has a couple new deputies.

K9s Rex and Skaza have arrived from training in North Carolina. They are able to be used for apprehension, trailing, and locating six types of drugs.

New dogs had to be brought into the department to replace those that had been trained to search for marijuana after the laws were recently changed in RIchmond. Rex and Skaza will not react for locating pot.

”We were just really blessed here in Alleghany County that the board of supervisors and City of Covington were able to give us the money we needed for the K9s when we needed them, and the community has been very supportive,” said handler Sgt. Kenneth Curry. “We had donators come out. We actually, yesterday, I had him cleaned by Pampered Pets and they refused to take any money.”

The dogs are paired with the handlers full time, living with them in their homes when not working.

