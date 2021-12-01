Advertisement

Alleghany Sheriff’s Office gets new K9s

By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has a couple new deputies.

K9s Rex and Skaza have arrived from training in North Carolina. They are able to be used for apprehension, trailing, and locating six types of drugs.

New dogs had to be brought into the department to replace those that had been trained to search for marijuana after the laws were recently changed in RIchmond. Rex and Skaza will not react for locating pot.

”We were just really blessed here in Alleghany County that the board of supervisors and City of Covington were able to give us the money we needed for the K9s when we needed them, and the community has been very supportive,” said handler Sgt. Kenneth Curry. “We had donators come out. We actually, yesterday, I had him cleaned by Pampered Pets and they refused to take any money.”

The dogs are paired with the handlers full time, living with them in their homes when not working.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Three-year-old boy shot in head in Alleghany County dies in hospital
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

Latest News

Kids had the chance to participate in hands-on activities and learn about careers in aviation.
NEXTGEN Aviators visits the New River Valley
Supporters of skill games ask Virginia lawmakers to lift ban
Supporters of skill games call on state lawmakers to reconsider ban
In November, all six charges were brought by direct indictment.
Plea hearing set for Virginia Tech Cadet Corps student facing child pornography charges
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community
State panel makes recommendations for school improvements