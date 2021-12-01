Advertisement

Alleghany Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate boy’s death

By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the quiet of the morning after, the shock of events can only begin to settle in.

“Of course, you know, it’s devastating to the family,” said Chief Deputy Matt Bowser of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. “The family, I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now, the grief.”

A three-year-old is dead after being shot with a handgun at a family gathering Tuesday evening. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate exactly what happened, but says the family is cooperating.

“We’ve processed the scene of where this incident occurred,” Bowser said. “We’ve interviewed all of the witnesses. Of course, unfortunately, the child did pass away, so we will be awaiting the medical examiner’s report.”

Once the investigation is complete, they will take it to the Commonwealth’s Attorney to see what, if any, action will be taken.

“Any time there’s a gunshot wound report, we have to investigate it,” Bowser explained.

In the meantime, a family has to come to grips with a tragedy.

“It’s probably not the easiest time to grieve until we’re done doing our thing,” Bowser said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Three-year-old boy shot in head in Alleghany County dies in hospital
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

Latest News

Kids had the chance to participate in hands-on activities and learn about careers in aviation.
NEXTGEN Aviators visits the New River Valley
Supporters of skill games ask Virginia lawmakers to lift ban
Supporters of skill games call on state lawmakers to reconsider ban
In November, all six charges were brought by direct indictment.
Plea hearing set for Virginia Tech Cadet Corps student facing child pornography charges
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community
State panel makes recommendations for school improvements