Alleghany Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate boy’s death

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the quiet of the morning after, the shock of events can only begin to settle in.

“Of course, you know, it’s devastating to the family,” said Chief Deputy Matt Bowser of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. “The family, I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now, the grief.”

A three-year-old is dead after being shot with a handgun at a family gathering Tuesday evening. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate exactly what happened, but says the family is cooperating.

“We’ve processed the scene of where this incident occurred,” Bowser said. “We’ve interviewed all of the witnesses. Of course, unfortunately, the child did pass away, so we will be awaiting the medical examiner’s report.”

Once the investigation is complete, they will take it to the Commonwealth’s Attorney to see what, if any, action will be taken.

“Any time there’s a gunshot wound report, we have to investigate it,” Bowser explained.

In the meantime, a family has to come to grips with a tragedy.

“It’s probably not the easiest time to grieve until we’re done doing our thing,” Bowser said.

