Advertisement

Bedford County deputies working to find missing senior

Bernard Thomas was last seen Tuesday evening driving a1998 Toyota Avalon, green in color...
Bernard Thomas was last seen Tuesday evening driving a1998 Toyota Avalon, green in color (similar to picture) with Virginia Tag VND-4275(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping in finding a missing elderly man from the Forest area.

According to deputies, they’re searching for Bernard Thomas, 77, of Lynchburg. Thomas is a black male, about 5′8′', 181 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen leaving the Thomas Jefferson Road area of the county Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was reported to be driving a1998 Toyota Avalon with Virginia Tag VND-4275 (similar in color to the picture provided). He was wearing the purple and black sweater in the picture provided with gray pants, a ball cap and a brown corduroy jacket with white wool around the neck and interior of the jacket.

Mr. Thomas does not usually drive at night and takes medication for dementia, cholesterol and blood pressure. These medications have not been taken since Monday pf this week. He is a former pilot and may visit airports to view planes.

Anyone with any information or possible sightings is asked to call the Bedford Communications Center at 540-586-7827 immediately. Any other information can be given to Inv. Burnette.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
WDBJ7
UPDATE: Three-year-old boy shot in the head in Alleghany County passed away overnight
Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Multiple people taken to hospital after string of violent crimes in Lynchburg

Latest News

Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for holiday shopping season.
Downtown roads to close Friday for Dickens of a Christmas Tree Lighting
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 1, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 1, 2021
Woman killed in Washington County crash
David Morse went before a bench trial where the court found him guilty Wednesday morning of...
Former Henry County deputy found guilty of wife’s murder