Bedford County deputies working to find missing senior

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping in finding a missing elderly man from the Forest area.

According to deputies, they’re searching for Bernard Thomas, 77, of Lynchburg. Thomas is a black male, about 5′8′', 181 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen leaving the Thomas Jefferson Road area of the county Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was reported to be driving a1998 Toyota Avalon with Virginia Tag VND-4275 (similar in color to the picture provided). He was wearing the purple and black sweater in the picture provided with gray pants, a ball cap and a brown corduroy jacket with white wool around the neck and interior of the jacket.

Mr. Thomas does not usually drive at night and takes medication for dementia, cholesterol and blood pressure. These medications have not been taken since Monday pf this week. He is a former pilot and may visit airports to view planes.

Anyone with any information or possible sightings is asked to call the Bedford Communications Center at 540-586-7827 immediately. Any other information can be given to Inv. Burnette.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.