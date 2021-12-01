Bedford County Public Schools to host CDL test prep classes in light of bus driver shortages

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Many school systems are suffering from bus driver shortages, but one local system is providing a gateway for a solution.

Bedford County Public Schools will host three free CDL test prep classes this month.

The information covered in the classes is what drivers would be tested on.

The school system says they see this as a stepping stone for filling open positions. They say they’d pay training wages for class time if a contract is signed.

“Weeks down the road, if a person got their learner’s permit, passed their physical, did the required on-the-road training and actually got hired and signed a contract to drive a bus for us, we’d remember this time and compensate folks for it,” said Mac Duis, chief operations officer.

They say if there’s enough interest in the classes, there could be more in the future.

They ask you to call them at 540-540-1045 ext. 10259 to register. The class times are December 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., December 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and December 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at the school administration building.

