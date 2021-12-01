Advertisement

Bedford County Public Schools to host CDL test prep classes in light of bus driver shortages

Three free CDL test prep classes are being offered this month by the school system....
Three free CDL test prep classes are being offered this month by the school system. Registration is required.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Many school systems are suffering from bus driver shortages, but one local system is providing a gateway for a solution.

Bedford County Public Schools will host three free CDL test prep classes this month.

The information covered in the classes is what drivers would be tested on.

The school system says they see this as a stepping stone for filling open positions. They say they’d pay training wages for class time if a contract is signed.

“Weeks down the road, if a person got their learner’s permit, passed their physical, did the required on-the-road training and actually got hired and signed a contract to drive a bus for us, we’d remember this time and compensate folks for it,” said Mac Duis, chief operations officer.

They say if there’s enough interest in the classes, there could be more in the future.

They ask you to call them at 540-540-1045 ext. 10259 to register. The class times are December 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., December 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and December 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at the school administration building.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Three-year-old boy shot in head in Alleghany County dies in hospital
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

Latest News

Mold closes VCU dorm, displacing more than 400 students
Va. public school enrollment below pre-pandemic levels
School officials say they're working to make additional counselors available for students and...
Pulaski Co. Schools continue to mourn the death of beloved educator, additional counselors made available
An organization that coordinates international exchanges is seeking host families in western...
International exchange organization seeks host families