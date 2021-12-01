Advertisement

Downtown roads to close Friday for Dickens of a Christmas Tree Lighting

Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for holiday shopping season.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke will close several downtown streets on Friday to accommodate the Dickens of a Christmas Tree Lighting.

The following closures will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 3:

  • Church Avenue, between Williamson Road and Luck Avenue (closes at 3pm to 10pm)
  • Kirk Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road (closes at 3pm to 10pm; Premier Lot access maintained)
  • Market Street, between Norfolk Avenue and Church Avenue (closes at 3pm to 10 pm)
  • Luck Avenue, between 1st Street SW and Jefferson Street
  • Campbell Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street
  • Salem Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street

