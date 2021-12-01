Downtown roads to close Friday for Dickens of a Christmas Tree Lighting
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke will close several downtown streets on Friday to accommodate the Dickens of a Christmas Tree Lighting.
The following closures will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 3:
- Church Avenue, between Williamson Road and Luck Avenue (closes at 3pm to 10pm)
- Kirk Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road (closes at 3pm to 10pm; Premier Lot access maintained)
- Market Street, between Norfolk Avenue and Church Avenue (closes at 3pm to 10 pm)
- Luck Avenue, between 1st Street SW and Jefferson Street
- Campbell Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street
- Salem Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street
