Fashion for Evergreens returns to The Hotel Roanoke

Fashion for Evergreens returns to the Hotel Roanoke. Photo via United Way of Roanoke Valley.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley and The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center have announced the return of a timeless holiday tradition.

The competitive tree-decorating Fashion for Evergreens contest is an event for area families who venture to the Hotel Roanoke each year to have family portraits taken while voting with their dollars for the best-dressed tree.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Fashions for Evergreens hit an all-time high of $11,854 in funds raised for United Way.

Over the past ten years, the event has raised about $60,000.

Visitors will also be able to tour the trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for their favorites, featuring everything from elegant to outlandish designs.

Residents are invited to submit their own tree décor online to be showcased on the Fashions for Evergreens website, www.uwrv.org/fashions.

This year, 12 organizations and businesses will compete for the coveted People’s Choice award through voting following a self-guided tour.

The Fashions for Evergreens contest runs through New Year’s Day when the winning tree is selected through dollar vote counts.

Check out the 2021 entrants in the gallery at uwrv.org/fashions.

