Former Henry County deputy found guilty of wife’s murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been found guilty of the murder of his wife last year.

David Morse, 66, of Martinsville, went before a bench trial where the court found him guilty Wednesday morning of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Morse was arrested in May 2020, after Virginia State Police say he called 9-1-1 the morning of May 13, 2020 reporting that he had found his wife dead in their Henry County home after returning from work. A medical examiner confirmed Pamela Morse, 63, died from a gunshot wound.

Morse worked for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, but retired more than a decade ago. The sheriff’s office turned the case over to Virginia State Police.

Three other people were charged in connection with the incident. Collin Russell, 37, of Stuart, was taken into custody in Franklin County on an unrelated arrest warrant from Patrick County. Virginia State Police then served him with five warrants connected to the Morse killing, 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Russell has a court hearing scheduled for December.

Casey Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan, was also charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Rogers has a hearing in January.

According to the arrest warrants, State Police learned that Morse, Tanna Fitzgerald, Casey Rogers and Collin Russell “conspired and devised a plan” between Monday May 11 and Wednesday May 13 of 2020 to kill Pamela Morse. The narrative said the plan was to carry out the crime while David Morse was out of the home.

Also arrested was Tanna Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale, charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She died in October 2020 while in custody.

