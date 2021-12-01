Advertisement

Increasing clouds today as temperatures soar

Fire danger remains high with limited rain chances into the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • Temperatures warm above average
  • Dry stretch continues into the weekend
  • Elevated fire danger

WEDNESDAY

Even as skies turn mostly cloudy Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. By Wednesday afternoon, a weak disturbance may brush the northern counties of the Highlands and along the VA/WV border. Any showers east of that would be isolated at best.

A disturbance may bring the Highlands a stray shower late Wednesday afternoon or evening. Most...
A disturbance may bring the Highlands a stray shower late Wednesday afternoon or evening. Most areas remain dry.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The weather turns even warmer Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s for many areas. While this isn’t record-setting heat, it will be much warmer than average. Two out of the past ten years have had high temperatures in the mid-60s through at least late December. We turn dry and blustery Thursday with winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Our highs soar close to 70 by the end of the work week.
Our highs soar close to 70 by the end of the work week.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend starts sunny and warm with highs nearing 60°. A strong low pressure system will enter from the southwest by late in the weekend. This will drop temperatures considerably for Sunday with highs only in the 40s and low 50s.

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Moderate Drought to much of the area and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely this week.

Areas across the Southside are now in a moderate drought.
Areas across the Southside are now in a moderate drought.

Currently, Danville is experiencing the 2nd driest year on record, where the region is currently 14 inches below average for yearly rainfall.

This is the 2nd driest year on record for Danville.
This is the 2nd driest year on record for Danville.

