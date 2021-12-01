Advertisement

Liberty University professor arrested on sexual battery charge

William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor
William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Liberty University professor has been arrested by the school’s police force.

Documents from the Lynchburg General District Court show William Atwell has been charged with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation.

Records show he was arrested November 20 with Liberty University listed as the arresting agency. Atwell is currently suspended from the university pending the outcome of the investigation.

The alleged incident happened September 15.

He has posted a $3,000 bond and his court date is set for January 25, 2022.

The Liberty University faculty directory shows Atwell is an Associate Professor of American Sign Language

A university spokesperson released this statement:

“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, care, and concern. With the student’s consent, the university turned the matter over to the appropriate legal authorities and the faculty member in question was arrested. The faculty member has also been suspended by the university pending the outcome of this matter. To protect the integrity of investigation and the privacy of the student, we will limit further comment.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Three-year-old boy shot in head in Alleghany County dies in hospital
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
Courtesy: arrests.org
Former leader of Roanoke gang pleads guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

Latest News

Former Hokies Coach Endorses New Hire
Former Hokies Coach Endorses New Hire
Man Found Guilty in Wife's Death
Man Found Guilty in Wife's Death
New Tech Coach Arrives in Blacksburg
New Tech Coach Arrives in Blacksburg
Lynchburg Neighborhood Plan
Lynchburg Neighborhood Plan
Hometown Holiday Helpers: A Viewer Donates
Viewers respond to mom of four after seeing story on news