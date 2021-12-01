Lynchburg leaders want your feedback on neighborhood plan Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off Route 460 is a quiet part of Lynchburg.

The Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley area provides a rural gateway to the hill city.

The area has now become a focal point for city leaders who are looking at what the future may hold.

“We learned a lot from the neighbors and so we’ve tried to take their vision, their concerns and their priorities and work those into the neighborhood plan,” said Rachel Frischeisen, planner.

Thursday night the city will hold a virtual meeting discussing that plan and potential area improvements.

Some of those include new recreation areas or making streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Right now there’s really not a good sidewalk network at all in this neighborhood. There’s nowhere you could take a kid to ride a bike or just an open green space to play,” said Frischeisen.

Frischeisen says it goes beyond those improvements.

The area is an entry point for some to the city.

They want to make sure it’s a balance between welcoming people and making it enjoyable for current residents.

“We wanna put our best foot forward, make it a welcoming entrance into the city as well as a nice place to live for the people that are there now,” said Frischeisen.

City leaders want your feedback on the plan during the meeting.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

