Update: Missing Bedford senior found safe

Bernard Thomas has been found safe.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 12/2/21 8:45 a.m. Virginia State Police reported Thursday morning that the missing senior, Bernard Thomas, has been found safe. The Senior Alert has been cancelled.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping finding a missing elderly man from the Forest area. Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search.

According to deputies, they’re searching for Bernard Thomas, 77, of Lynchburg. Thomas is a black male, about 5′8′', 181 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last reported seen leaving the Thomas Jefferson Road area of the county Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was reported to be driving a1998 Toyota Avalon with Virginia license plate VND-4275 (similar in color to the picture provided). He was wearing the purple and black sweater in the picture provided with gray pants, a ball cap and a brown corduroy jacket with white wool around the neck and interior of the jacket.

Thomas does not usually drive at night and takes medication for dementia, cholesterol and blood pressure. These medications have not been taken since Monday pf this week, according to deputies. He is a former pilot and may visit airports to view planes.

Anyone with any information or possible sightings is asked to call the Bedford Communications Center at 540-586-7827 immediately. Any other information can be given to Inv. Burnette.

