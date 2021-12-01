Suetterlein proposals among early bills

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers are now pre-filing bills for the General Assembly session that starts in January, and among the first are three from Roanoke County State Senator David Suetterlein.

Suetterlein is returning to issues he has raised before.

Senate Bill 3 would require ballots cast before Election Day to be counted in the voter’s precinct, rather than a central one.

“It will allow folks to see more accurately what the count is,” Suetterlein said, “and it will make it harder for bad actors to try to mislead people.”

Senate Bill 4 would limit the duration of emergency executive orders by the governor.

“It’s important that we have balance of power, that we have checks and balances for the people,” Suetterlein told WDBJ7 in an interview.

And Senate Bill 5 would make individual votes by members of the Virginia Parole Board public.

“The best decisions are made when folks know who’s making them,” he said, “and it provides important transparency and accountability for the citizens.”

Suetterlein has introduced all three measure before, and two have passed the State Senate.

And with a new GOP majority in the House of Delegates, and a Republican in the Governor’s office, he believes their prospects will improve.

“All three bills have previously enjoyed bipartisan support,” Suetterlein said. “I’m hopeful that my Democrat colleagues in the Senate will work in a collaborative fashion again to again pass these, and that the new Republican majority in the House of Delegates will also embrace them.”

And there are more bills to come.

Suetterlein and other lawmakers from western Virginia will offer dozens more by the time the General Assembly convenes on January 12th.

