Viewers respond to mom of four after seeing story on news

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have an update to a Hometown Holiday Helpers story that aired on WDBJ7 in November. Shortly after the story aired, several emails and phone calls came into the newsroom.

The story was about Kia Jones, the mom of four from Clifton Forge who holds down two jobs. Her story captured the hearts of viewers.

Jones’s husband lost his job during the pandemic. “It was hard,” said Jones. He is now working again and Kia holds down two jobs. Her story of resilience resonated with people including Dottie Thrasher from Buchanan.

“I saw the children and the mother seemed so hard working,” Thrasher said. “She touched my heart so deeply.”

When the oldest, 12-year-old Zayana, told Jean Jadhon and Robin Reed that she wanted a hover board and an American Girl doll for Christmas, viewers answered her Christmas wish.

It just so happens Thrasher, who’s a grandmother, had purchased a hover board months ago that her granddaughter did not want. " I’ve had it ever since and I even thought about putting it on Facebook marketplace to sell it and I just never did.” Thrasher said. “Something told me not to do that.”

“When the oldest daughter of that story came out and said she wanted a hoverboard I’m thinking ‘oh my gosh, this is meant to be.’ I’ve got the hover board. She wants the hover board. Done, " Thrasher said.

A grandmother in Floyd was also watching the story on WDBJ7′s 7@four broadcast. She too reached out to your Hometown Station. It just so happens that she had an American girl doll and the books that go with it at her home.

“Once I saw her on TV I thought ‘I’ve got to bring it,” said Wanda Turman.

With the viewers playing Santa, Jadhon and Reed took on the role of Santa’s elves---- giving these gifts from the heart to Kia and her husband Alonzo- while four year old Xavier looked on.

The hardworking couple from Clifton Forge who’s been through a rough time can now feel the love and generosity of a community.

“It’s hard,” said Alonzo Jones. “It really has been, but we’ve been making it.”

“I just want to thank everybody who took the time out to donate and get stuff for our family. It’s very much appreciated.” said Kia Jones. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.