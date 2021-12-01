Woman killed in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a crash in Washington County Tuesday morning.

Troopers report the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 19, less than a mile north of Black Hollow Road. A 2006 Kia Sorento driven by Edda C. Coleman, 72, of Lebanon, Va., ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Coleman was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, Bobbie Smith, 76, of Lebanon, Va., was also taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment. She died from her injuries later in the day. Troopers say she was wearing a seatbelt.

Coleman was cited for reckless driving for failure to maintain the lane of travel.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.