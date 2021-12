ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Candy Cane Express is pulling into Roanoke this weekend. It will have Santa, a train ride, face painting, food vendors and more.

Watch the video to see Brittany Byram from the Virginia Museum Of Transportation talk all about it.

The express is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

