Amherst County Public Schools receives donation of over 1,700 books

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Schools recently got a big donation to serve many younger students.

The school system was just gifted over 1,700 books.

The donation came from the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Literacy Program and The UPS Store.

Because of this, each pre-K through fifth grade student will get a book for free this month.

“It’s super exciting. Any time that you can put a book in a child’s hand is just an awesome experience, but doing it here during the month of December just brings a sense of hope and that idea of giving back to the community,” said Robin Wheeler, supervisor of literacy and federal programs.

The books are STEAM related, Wheeler says.

She says there won’t be any assignments on what the kids read - these books are just for pleasure.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.