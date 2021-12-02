Advertisement

Buchanan Christmas tree honors fallen heroes

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christmas tree in Buchanan is honoring more than 250 fallen heroes.

The names of first responders and military members who died in the line of duty are hand-painted on the ornaments of the Fallen Heroes tree outside the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department.

The tree was sponsored and designed by Buchanan-based charity Sirens and Salutes- which was founded by volunteer firefighter Bill Price.

“We wanted to make sure the families knew that there was somebody else besides them remembering them. This is their first Christmas without their loved ones hanging on the tree,” says Price.

The tree will be on display at the firehouse until January 2.

Price says he will also be sending the multiple ornaments to the hero’s families

