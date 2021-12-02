Burn ban set for Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Administrator Tim Hall has issued a ban on all outdoor burning within Henry County, as authorized by Henry County Code Sec. 9-202, “due to continuing dry conditions in the area.”

Unusually dry weather conditions have created a high risk of wildfires; therefore, effective December 4, 2021, all outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice, per the county. The only exceptions to this ban are covered gas, electric or charcoal barbecue grills/smokers and manufactured outdoor wood furnaces.

The effects of successive weeks of very little rainfall have “significantly” elevated the dangers of fire throughout the County, according to county officials.

“Henry County hasn’t seen this level of fire danger since our last burn ban in September 2019,” said Lisa Garrett, Fire Marshal for Henry County. “Conditions are dangerous, and we need everyone to understand the seriousness of this issue. We need this ban for everyone’s protection.”

A permit for outside fires may still be obtained during the ban under certain conditions. Contact the Fire Marshal’s Office or go online at www.hcdps.com for more information.

Weather forecasters expect dry conditions to continue into the near future, with only a slight chance for precipitation. This will contribute to the County’s already challenging firefighting conditions, per the county, which says failing to comply may result in criminal charges.

Contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 276-634-4660 with questions.

Bans have already been put in place in Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as Halifax County.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.