Halifax County joins list of burn ban areas

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Halifax County has instituted a temporary burn ban, according to the Virgilina Fire Department.

The ban is in effect “until we get some substantial rainfall,” according to the department.

In Virginia, Danville and Pittsylvania County had already put bans into place because of dry conditions.

There is also a state burn ban in effect for North Carolina.

