Increasing sunshine as temperatures soar into the 60s

Average high for early December is typically 53°

Temperatures stay 10-15° above average

Strong Gusty Wind

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The weather turns even warmer Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s for many areas. While this isn’t record-setting for most, it will be much warmer than average. Two out of the past ten years have had high temperatures in the mid-60s through at least late December. We turn dry and blustery Thursday with winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Our highs soar close to 70 by the end of the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend starts sunny and warm with highs nearing 60° Saturday. A wedge of cooler air will settle into the region Sunday bringing afternoon highs down to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday night, a cold front will move through bringing a chance of showers which becomes more numerous overnight.

A cold front brings a few showers in Sunday night into Monday morning. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

There’s an increasing chance of rain for many areas late Sunday night into Monday morning. Any rain should quickly exit west to east before lunchtime as the front moves through.

An area of high pressure will build behind the front bringing gusty winds and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs also remain cooler than in recent days, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday through Friday.

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Moderate Drought to much of the area and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely this week.

Currently, Danville is experiencing the 2nd driest year on record, where the region is currently 14 inches below average for yearly rainfall.

