Kaine says government shutdown unlikely

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says he’s optimistic Congress will avoid a government shutdown.

In a conversation with reporters Thursday afternoon, Kaine said Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate agree on the need to fund government operations.

Some Republicans were threatening to obstruct a deal, because of their opposition to vaccine mandates, but Kaine said he believes the Senate will get it done, even if members have to work into the weekend.

“Are they entitled to press their case? Sure. Are they entitled to a vote? Absolutely,” Kaine said. “But if they’re not able to persuade their colleagues, they shouldn’t try and take down the entire enterprise.”

Kaine said he is also confident Congress will vote to raise the debt ceiling later this month, and avoid a default on the nation’s financial obligations.

