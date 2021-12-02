Advertisement

Lynchburg Police Department, One Community One Voice team up to keep residents warm

Coats sit in the back of a Lynchburg police cruiser Thursday.
Coats sit in the back of a Lynchburg police cruiser Thursday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bags in the back of a pickup truck are full of coats for people of all ages.

Thursday, Pastor James Camm with One Community One Voice joined Lynchburg police in loading police cruisers up with the clothing.

It’s all part of something they call “Share the Warmth,” a yearly effort they hope will touch many lives.

“It’s an honor to be able to help someone that is less fortunate than we are and I think the community of Lynchburg is like that,” said Camm. “We always seem to wrap around others and love on each other.”

Camm says although the initiative isn’t new, stocking the cars with coats is.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says this method will help officers on calls who spot someone in need.

“So, when we’re out on scenes and we see somebody who’s in need, we can immediately help them. We just think it’s gonna be great for our community,” said Zuidema.

Camm says that method will be particularly useful for finding folks in need.

He says officers on patrol can help coats reach folks they wouldn’t normally.

“The police department gets the opportunity to go places we don’t,” he said. “And being able to not only protect but serve in that way I think is an excellent idea.”

Many of the coats are new, adding an extra special layer to this gift.

But, how long will they continue this?

“We’ll continue to keep the coats as long as it’s cold and as long as they can keep supplying us,” said Zuidema, with a smile.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Three-year-old boy shot in head in Alleghany County dies in hospital
William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor
Liberty University professor arrested on sexual battery charge
David Morse went before a bench trial where the court found him guilty Wednesday morning of...
Former Henry County deputy found guilty of wife’s murder
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community
Hometown Holiday Helpers series returns.
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Single mom in Salem experiences year of loss

Latest News

Over the past ten years, the event has raised about $60,000 for United Way.
Hotel Roanoke's 2021 Fashion for Evergreens
Fashion for Evergreens returns to the Hotel Roanoke. Photo via United Way of Roanoke Valley.
Fashion for Evergreens returns to The Hotel Roanoke
SHARE Greater Lynchburg On Giving Back This Giving Tuesday
SHARE Greater Lynchburg On Giving Back This Giving Tuesday
Roanoke Valley United Way Participates In Giving Tuesday
Roanoke Valley United Way Participates In Giving Tuesday