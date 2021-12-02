Lynchburg Police Department, One Community One Voice team up to keep residents warm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bags in the back of a pickup truck are full of coats for people of all ages.

Thursday, Pastor James Camm with One Community One Voice joined Lynchburg police in loading police cruisers up with the clothing.

It’s all part of something they call “Share the Warmth,” a yearly effort they hope will touch many lives.

“It’s an honor to be able to help someone that is less fortunate than we are and I think the community of Lynchburg is like that,” said Camm. “We always seem to wrap around others and love on each other.”

Camm says although the initiative isn’t new, stocking the cars with coats is.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says this method will help officers on calls who spot someone in need.

“So, when we’re out on scenes and we see somebody who’s in need, we can immediately help them. We just think it’s gonna be great for our community,” said Zuidema.

Camm says that method will be particularly useful for finding folks in need.

He says officers on patrol can help coats reach folks they wouldn’t normally.

“The police department gets the opportunity to go places we don’t,” he said. “And being able to not only protect but serve in that way I think is an excellent idea.”

Many of the coats are new, adding an extra special layer to this gift.

But, how long will they continue this?

“We’ll continue to keep the coats as long as it’s cold and as long as they can keep supplying us,” said Zuidema, with a smile.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.