NEXTGEN Aviators visits the New River Valley

Kids had the chance to participate in hands-on activities and learn about careers in aviation.
Kids had the chance to participate in hands-on activities and learn about careers in aviation.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of students across the New River Valley had a chance to learn about all thing’s aviation.

NextGen Aviation stopped by the Virginia Tech/Montgomery County Executive Airport to hopefully help kids take off in a career in aviation.

Kids had the chance to participate in a lot of hands-on activities and take a plane ride.

Miss United States, Samantha Anderson attended the event and says it’s a way for kids to learn about more aviation careers.

I recognize that not many other children are afforded those same opportunities specifically so events like this offer the opportunity to plant seeds and the youth of today so that they have the opportunity to explore a career in a male-dominated field but also the career in aviation,” said Miss United States, Samantha Anderson.

NextGen’s next stop is Roanoke, where more than one thousand students are expected to participate.

