Public input requested for study of Interstate 81 exits

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - A study of Interstate 81 exits 77 and 80 in Wythe County is underway and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is requesting the public’s help in providing additional input for the study.

A survey will be available from December 6, 2021 to January 3, 2022, at this link: virginiadot.org/i81exit77and80study.

VDOT says the study is being conducted in an effort to:

- Evaluate safety and traffic issues associated with the exit 77 and exit 80 interstate ramps and nearby intersections.

- Develop potential improvement projects to address safety and traffic operations in the study area.

- Consider innovative intersection/interchange designs.

- Improve access along the ramps and intersections.

VDOT says its planning team plans to use the feedback to assist Wythe County in developing future transportation projects that can be advanced to funding.

Written and verbal comments are also being accepted through January 3, 2021. Mail comments to Mr. Cory Osborne, Bristol District Planning Office, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201. Or email comments to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “I-81 Exits 77 and 80 Study” in the email subject line.

