Advertisement

Rare ‘severe drought’ develops over Southside

Little improvement expected in December
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHSIDE, Va. (WDBJ) - The faucet has turned off over Southside and many areas east of the Blue Ridge this fall. A historically dry November significantly worsened conditions, especially over parts of Pittsylvania, Halifax, and Charlotte counties.

In the latest drought monitor issued every Thursday, moderate to severe drought conditions were officially reported over much of Southside.

Brushfires have already started popping up over the region, signaling the worsening conditions.

In a report issued Thursday on the drought, NWS Blacksburg said precipitation during the two month period between October and November varied between 20 and 30 percent of normal across an area that never fully recovered from dryness observed during the summer months.

A major lack of rainfall in the fall months in South Boston and many other towns in the region.
A major lack of rainfall in the fall months in South Boston and many other towns in the region.(WDBJ Weather)

Severe droughts are very uncommon for our region. The last severe drought occurred in October of 2019. Prior to that, our region hasn’t experienced a severe drought since November of 2008.

During severe droughts, pasture supplies are often low, fires increase, and mandatory water restrictions may be put in place.

Given that December is one of the drier months of the year, drought conditions may not improve any time soon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Three-year-old boy shot in head in Alleghany County dies in hospital
William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor
Liberty University professor arrested on sexual battery charge
David Morse went before a bench trial where the court found him guilty Wednesday morning of...
Former Henry County deputy found guilty of wife’s murder
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community
Hometown Holiday Helpers series returns.
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Single mom in Salem experiences year of loss

Latest News

A dry fall has worsened drought conditions over parts of the area.
Drought Conditions Worsen
The season ends as the third most active in recorded history.
2021 Hurricane Season ends as third most active on record
Meteorologist Ian Cassette explains what to expect with Friday morning's lunar eclipse
Skies clear just in time for tonight’s Lunar Eclipse
How much snow should we expect this year? Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts joins Leanna...
WDBJ7 Winter Weather Outlook