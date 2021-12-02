Lumber truck crash blocks 220 in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Northbound US 220 is blocked at Naff Road in Franklin County because of a crash.

State Police say the driver of a tractor trailer was traveling north on 220, lost control and overturned Thursday evening. The driver was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. The truck was hauling lumber. which spilled onto the road.

There are also southbound delays until further notice.

