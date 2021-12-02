Students charged after assault at Liberty High School

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students at Liberty High School in Bedford County have been charged after an assault.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the school the afternoon of November 30. Investigators say two male students had argued, then fought physically, with one of them sustaining a puncture wound “on or about the facial area.”

The primary aggressor, according to deputies, was charged with assault and battery and the other student was charged with malicious wounding.

No further details have been released.

