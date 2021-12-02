Three arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a shooting at the Wards Road Walmart last month.

November 21, 2021, officers responded to 3900 Wards Road for a shots fired call. Callers reported hearing several shots and seeing a silver sedan being driven off. Officers found two vehicles that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings.

Autoplay Caption

The following have been arrested:

Kendall Dean Simonton, 27, of Madison Heights, is charged with:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug

Reckless Handling of a firearm

Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

Mackenzie Taylor Brannan, 23, of Madison Heights, is charged with:

Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 40, of Salem, is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Attempted Malicious Shooting

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I/II Drug

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I/II Drug

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.