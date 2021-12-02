Three arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a shooting at the Wards Road Walmart last month.
November 21, 2021, officers responded to 3900 Wards Road for a shots fired call. Callers reported hearing several shots and seeing a silver sedan being driven off. Officers found two vehicles that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings.
The following have been arrested:
Kendall Dean Simonton, 27, of Madison Heights, is charged with:
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II drug
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug
- Reckless Handling of a firearm
- Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits
Mackenzie Taylor Brannan, 23, of Madison Heights, is charged with:
- Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 40, of Salem, is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Attempted Malicious Shooting
- Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I/II Drug
- Reckless Handling of a Firearm
- Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits
- Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I/II Drug
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
