Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn officially reopens

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re driving down the Blue Ridge Parkway, you may see a familiar face.

Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn has officially reopened and with a new look!

It’s the moment many have been waiting for Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn has officially reopened.

For 25-year customer, James Jett says he’s pleased with the updates, even after he helped make some of the original tables in the old restaurant.

“I feel good about it-- because they’ve done a lot to a lot of renovations,” said longtime customer James Jett.

Along with an upgraded restaurant and new items in the store—they’ve managed to continue paying homage to its well-known menu.

“Great burgers. Great sandwiches, fresh-made soups. Amazing pies of course and a daily fresh special made each day. So the food and the spirit are the same – we like to think we are elevating the quality a little bit,” said new owner Nick Bienick.

Nick Bienick is the owner and says he is grateful to have the support of the community and looks forward to their future.

“To see all this coming, coming to life. I mean, it’s been a lot of work to get to this point. And it’s been a dream come true, but it feels good. Feels like we’re doing right by the building like we’re doing right by the place and we’re getting a great response to the vision to the work we’ve done,” said Bienick.

As for what’s next, well, they want to continue adding more amenities—all while staying true to its history.

“Working on renovating the guest rooms we want to bring the hotel rooms here at toggles gap up to modern conveniences great Wi-Fi, nice heating and air conditioning, new mattresses top of the line bedding,” said Bienick.

Because by next spring or summer, they say they hope to have the whole property rockin’.

The building also has a new 30-foot sign made by the same family-owned business, Kinsey Sign Company. They are the same family who built the Roanoke Star.

