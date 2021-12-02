Advertisement

Virginia Tech’s new coach meets students around campus

The new coach was up early to meet the university Corps of Cadets.
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The new coach at Virginia Tech was up early to meet the university Corps of Cadets.

Brent Pry stopped by their PT training Thursday morning.

Many cadets say they were surprised and happy he stopped by.

“We go to all the games, or at least the home games are there we see them when we see them lose. And we’re always with them every step of the way. So it’s really nice to have the coach come down and speak with us. So it’s kind of like he’s here with us too,” said Cadet Kara Fens.

Cadets say they’re even more excited for the next football season.

