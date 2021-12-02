Advertisement

Water main break causing water service interruption, road closure in Roanoke City

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some northeast Roanoke City residents may have trouble with their water service Thursday as crews work to repair a water main break.

According to the Western Virginia Water Authority, crews responded to a 12-inch water line in the 2000 block of Tinker Drive NE around 6 a.m. 

The Water Authority said people living in the apartment community on Tinker Drive will experience water service interruption while the break is repaired, but that the restoration of the water was coming soon.

There is also a road closure on 20th Street between Templeton Avenue/Manning Road NE and Mason Mill Road NE. They say the road will be closed most of the day.

