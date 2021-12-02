Young entrepreneur sets out to raise money for SPCA

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You’ll find a lot of what you might expect in the Lexington Running Shop: shoes of course, and socks, running clothes and other stuff.

But you might notice something else in the back: sparkly bracelets, being made on the spot.

“I just make up designs, and like I start with the middle, and then I make one side and then I make the other,” Sloane Reid said, “and it’s kind of like each one has its own personality.”

Reid, who turned nine December 2, often found herself in the store, which is owned by her parents.

“I brought toys in the shop and I just played in the back,” she said.

But that was boring, and she had an idea.

“She said around Black Friday she wanted to come up with an idea of something she could sell in the shop,” said Jess Reid, Sloane’s mom.

“I thought I could sell bracelets,” Sloane said, “and then I could raise money for charity so more people would buy them.”

Like the SPCA, because Sloane likes animals.

“I’ve got $98 so far, and everyone loves them,” she said.

“It’s been a very quickly growing side hustle,” according to her Mom.

But Sloane’s Mom isn’t surprised.

“She is really creative, and she came up with the idea of special orders,” Jess Reid said, “in case people wanted a special design or special colors.

She already has branched out to seasonal greeting cards.

And this is no seasonal thing. The plan is to keep going as long as the market holds out.

“Maybe after the holidays I’ll start making thank-you cards,” Sloane said.

