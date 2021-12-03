Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronco Mendehall
Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach
Boy Dies After Being Shot
Court records: Covington three-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
(MGN)
Students charged after assault at Liberty High School
Photo courtesy RCHS
Gun confiscated at Rockbridge County High; swastika investigated
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community

Latest News

Plan for another afternoon of highs in the 60s Saturday.
Friday, December 3 - Weekend Outlook
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting; parents called to school over son’s drawing
Percentage of Virginia’s positive COVID tests remains on the rise
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky