Advertisement

Amherst County joins burn ban list

(WBTV File)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Effective immediately, Amherst County has banned all outdoor open burning, according to county officials.

The ban applies to any outdoor burning, including yard debris, agricultural or land clearing burns.

The county says, “Persistent dry weather conditions and low humidity conditions have created a situation that, when coupled with vegetation that is in a dormant dry state, will allow fires to start quickly.”

The ban will remain in effect until “such time as conditions improve and it is determined the extreme fire danger has ended.”

Residents are cautioned to be alert for any fire hazards. If you see any open-air fire, you’re asked to notify the Amherst County Communications Center by calling 911.

Other areas have already announced bans, including Henry County, Halifax County, Pittsylvania County and Danville.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronco Mendehall
Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach
Boy Dies After Being Shot
Court records: Covington three-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
(MGN)
Students charged after assault at Liberty High School
Photo courtesy RCHS
Gun confiscated at Rockbridge County High; swastika investigated
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community

Latest News

Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win
The tree in Downtown Roanoke has an interesting past that starts in the late 1980s.
Roanoke Christmas tree a time capsule from the 1980s
Plan for another afternoon of highs in the 60s Saturday.
Friday, December 3 - Weekend Outlook
Percentage of Virginia’s positive COVID tests remains on the rise