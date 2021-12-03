Amherst County joins burn ban list

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Effective immediately, Amherst County has banned all outdoor open burning, according to county officials.

The ban applies to any outdoor burning, including yard debris, agricultural or land clearing burns.

The county says, “Persistent dry weather conditions and low humidity conditions have created a situation that, when coupled with vegetation that is in a dormant dry state, will allow fires to start quickly.”

The ban will remain in effect until “such time as conditions improve and it is determined the extreme fire danger has ended.”

Residents are cautioned to be alert for any fire hazards. If you see any open-air fire, you’re asked to notify the Amherst County Communications Center by calling 911.

Other areas have already announced bans, including Henry County, Halifax County, Pittsylvania County and Danville.

