Advertisement

Another sunny and warm day across the region

Next chance of any rain moves in early Monday and Wednesday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Diminishing wind today
  • Temperatures stay 10-15° above average
  • Severe Drought designation for Southside

Along with the unseasonable warmth comes an extremely dry pattern. Areas across the Southside are now in a Severe Drought designation and haven’t seen their last 1.0″+ rainfall since September. Details on that following the forecast below.

FRIDAY

Plan for another very warm afternoon Friday with highs reaching the upper 60s for many areas.

Temperatures again today soar in to the 60s under a good amount of sunshine.
Temperatures again today soar in to the 60s under a good amount of sunshine.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend starts sunny and warm with highs nearing 60° Saturday. A wedge of cooler air will settle into the region Sunday bringing afternoon highs down to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures cool off Sunday with a few stray showers possible Monday.
Temperatures cool off Sunday with a few stray showers possible Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday night, a weak cold front will enter the region with very limited shower activity except for the mountains.

MONDAY

Monday will remain partly to mostly cloudy as a front moves through. A few mid-morning showers are possible but most areas stay rain-free with more clouds than sun. Highs return to the low 60s with gusty winds.

An area of high pressure will build behind the front bringing gusty winds and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs also remain cooler than in recent days, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday through Friday.

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Severe Drought to parts of Southside and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely into next week.

Moderate to severe drought covers much of the region as of this week.
Moderate to severe drought covers much of the region as of this week.(WDBJ7 Weather)

Currently, Danville is experiencing the 2nd driest year on record, where the region is currently 14 inches below average for yearly rainfall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronco Mendehall
Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach
Boy Dies After Being Shot
Court records: Covington three-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
(MGN)
Students charged after assault at Liberty High School
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community
A family gathering ended in tragedy.
Alleghany Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate boy’s death

Latest News

Another nice sunny day as highs climb into the 60s.
Friday December 3, Morning FastCast
The weekend starts warm with afternoon highs in the 60s.
Thursday, December 2 - Evening Outlook
The month as a whole is looking warmer than average which has been the trend over the past...
Gusty wind overnight with record highs possible Friday
Highs 10-20 degrees above early December averages.
Thursday, December 2, Midday FastCast