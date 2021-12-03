Another sunny and warm day across the region

Diminishing wind today

Temperatures stay 10-15° above average

Severe Drought designation for Southside

Along with the unseasonable warmth comes an extremely dry pattern. Areas across the Southside are now in a Severe Drought designation and haven’t seen their last 1.0″+ rainfall since September. Details on that following the forecast below.

FRIDAY

Plan for another very warm afternoon Friday with highs reaching the upper 60s for many areas.

Temperatures again today soar in to the 60s under a good amount of sunshine. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend starts sunny and warm with highs nearing 60° Saturday. A wedge of cooler air will settle into the region Sunday bringing afternoon highs down to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures cool off Sunday with a few stray showers possible Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunday night, a weak cold front will enter the region with very limited shower activity except for the mountains.

MONDAY

Monday will remain partly to mostly cloudy as a front moves through. A few mid-morning showers are possible but most areas stay rain-free with more clouds than sun. Highs return to the low 60s with gusty winds.

An area of high pressure will build behind the front bringing gusty winds and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs also remain cooler than in recent days, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday through Friday.

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Severe Drought to parts of Southside and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely into next week.

Moderate to severe drought covers much of the region as of this week. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Currently, Danville is experiencing the 2nd driest year on record, where the region is currently 14 inches below average for yearly rainfall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.