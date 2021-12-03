Advertisement

Crowds pack the streets for Vinton Christmas Parade’s return

The William Byrd High School Marching Band makes its way down South Pollard Street on Thursday...
The William Byrd High School Marching Band makes its way down South Pollard Street on Thursday night as part of the annual Vinton Christmas Parade.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - People began setting up their chairs on South Pollard Street hours before the vehicles and floats began coming down the road. By the time it started at 7 p.m., there wasn’t an opening in sight along the parade route.

The annual Vinton Christmas Parade has been a part of the town for decades. The night starts with the lighting of the Christmas Tree and then an hour later the floats start coming down the street.

“Merry Christmas” could be heard as vehicles passed by and even The Grinch made a few surprise visits. But nothing was going to stop those attending from enjoying something they haven’t been able to experience since 2019.

”Everybody’s been waiting so long to get out and to celebrate the season and so we’re very excited about it,” said Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chewning said there were 72 units that signed up for the parade this year. There were also high school marching bands from William Byrd, Staunton River, Northside and Cave Spring.

The town will also be hosting its Santa Crawl again for the second straight year. It will be on Tuesday December 14th at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronco Mendehall
Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach
Boy Dies After Being Shot
Court records: Covington three-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
(MGN)
Students charged after assault at Liberty High School
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community
A family gathering ended in tragedy.
Alleghany Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate boy’s death

Latest News

Roanoke Police investigate stabbing
Photo courtesy RCHS
Gun confiscated at Rockbridge County High; swastika investigated
Representatives of HyperloopTT briefed Virginia lawmakers at a transportation conference in...
Transportation conference highlights Hyperloop
Coach Mendenhall Leaving Virginia
Coach Mendenhall Leaving Virginia