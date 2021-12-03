Crowds pack the streets for Vinton Christmas Parade’s return

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - People began setting up their chairs on South Pollard Street hours before the vehicles and floats began coming down the road. By the time it started at 7 p.m., there wasn’t an opening in sight along the parade route.

The annual Vinton Christmas Parade has been a part of the town for decades. The night starts with the lighting of the Christmas Tree and then an hour later the floats start coming down the street.

“Merry Christmas” could be heard as vehicles passed by and even The Grinch made a few surprise visits. But nothing was going to stop those attending from enjoying something they haven’t been able to experience since 2019.

”Everybody’s been waiting so long to get out and to celebrate the season and so we’re very excited about it,” said Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chewning said there were 72 units that signed up for the parade this year. There were also high school marching bands from William Byrd, Staunton River, Northside and Cave Spring.

The town will also be hosting its Santa Crawl again for the second straight year. It will be on Tuesday December 14th at 6 p.m.

