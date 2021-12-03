Denial issued for air quality permit connected to Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Air Pollution Control Board has voted 6-1 to deny an air quality permit for the proposed Lambert Compressor Station.

The station would have connected the Mountain Valley Pipeline to a proposed ‘Southgate’ extension into North Carolina, according to Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights (POWHR).

The Air Board received public input for two days in Chatham, and in issuing the denial, board members cited the negative health impact the facility would have on air quality in the region.

“For many months, our movement has been demanding a stop to the Lambert Compressor Station in Pittsylvania County. Today, the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board opted to deny the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s air quality permit, which is necessary for the compressor station to be built. This is a key step forward in the movement to stop the environmentally-unjust, dangerous Lambert Compressor Station and the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Now we march onwards to ensure an end to this unnecessary fossil fuel project and a livable future for our communities,” said Russell Chisholm, co-chair of POWHR.

