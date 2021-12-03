Advertisement

FBI joins search for woman missing from Virginia since 2015

The FBI has joined the search for a woman who disappeared from Virginia in 2015
The FBI has joined the search for a woman who disappeared from Virginia in 2015(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI has joined the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a woman who disappeared in 2015.

Nineteen-year-old Katelin Michelle Akens was expected to fly home to Arizona December 5, 2015, according to the FBI, after visiting family in Spotsylvania. She has not been publicly seen or heard from since that day, and was last reported seen in the vicinity of Oak Crest Drive in Partlow, Virginia, that same day. Two days later, a piece of blue luggage was found by the Virginia Department of Transportation in a road-side ditch; a wallet inside had Arizona Identification belonging to Akens.

Akens is white with blue eyes, and at the time of her disappearance was 5′4″ and 122 pounds, according to the FBI, with blonde hair. She has tattoos depicting five butterflies on an arm and three stars on her right foot, plus piercings in her belly button, nose and lip.

An FBI Missing Persons poster, with embedded videos, has been placed on the FBI’s webpage and social media pages.

The FBI says. “No bit of information is insignificant to any investigation - tips regarding Katelin’s disappearance may be provided to the FBI via (804) 261-1044 or fbi.gov/tips.”

