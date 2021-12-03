Advertisement

Governor’s race shatters fundraising record

Youngkin and McAuliffe
Youngkin and McAuliffe(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - It should come as no surprise that the candidates for governor raised more money this year than in any previous Virginia election, but they shattered the record.

The campaigns filed new finance reports this week with the Virginia Department of Elections. Together, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe brought in more than $135 million.

“When you look at the totality of $138 million spent in this election, it just boggles the mind quite frankly,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political analyst Bob Denton. “It’s certainly almost double that spent four years ago.”

Denton said national interest fueled historic fundraising, but he said it sets a high bar for candidates in future elections.

