Gun confiscated at Rockbridge County High; swastika investigated

Photo courtesy RCHS
Photo courtesy RCHS(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCJBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Schools is investigating two incidents at Rockbridge County High.

Thursday around lunchtime, a gun and ammunition were confiscated from a student. District officials say they believe the student did not intend to use the weapon or cause harm. But they say taking a weapon to school is a very serious matter and appropriate discipline will be taken as soon as the investigation is complete.

Wednesday, the district says, two high school students displayed a swastika image on a phone and performed a Nazi salute in class. A third student reportedly took cell phone pictures.

School administration is investigating to take disciplinary action, saying anti-Semitic behavior will not be tolerated.

