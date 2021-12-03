Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

