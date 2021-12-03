“Holiday Nights” returns to Grandin Village

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Most evenings are quiet across the Grandin Village.

“We usually close at 5 o’clock,” said Teal Batson, who owns On The Rise Bakery.

Thursday night began a different trend as the first day of “Holiday Nights” kicked off. Some businesses will keep their doors open an extra three hours on each Thursday of the next few weeks.

“This will be the third year that we’ve done it and we’re hoping it will be our best year.” Batson said.

Being open three extra hours might not sound like much, but the combination of it and the holiday season, plays a significant role in business success in the Grandin Village.

”I know from looking at our sales last week for Thanksgiving, we’re up over the previous two years and that’s very promising,” Batson said.

“The participation of the other shops has been great and it has helped my sales,” said Karen Curtis, who owns the Grandin Grey Goose.

Batson and Curtis have also appreciated the support that’s been shown to small businesses.

“We’re finding that a lot of people are being really focused on taking care of small businesses, and shopping at small businesses and more aware of how that impacts their local economy,” said Batson.

