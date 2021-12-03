Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Cinderella, a Broadway-style musical is coming to the Jefferson Center this weekend

Virginia Children’s Theatre production features dozens of youths from the Roanoke Valley ands surrounding areas
Dozens of young performers from our area are taking part in the Virginia Children's Theatre...
Dozens of young performers from our area are taking part in the Virginia Children's Theatre production(Virginia Children's Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A young girl, a prince and a lost glass slipper...

The fairytale, “Cinderella” is coming to life on stage at the Jefferson Center, as a production by the Virginia Children’s Theatre this holiday season.

“It’s the classic story that we all know and love. Same characters. Same storyline. Same magic, but it’s a Broadway musical version,” says producing artistic director Brett Roden. “Large dance numbers. Big costumes. Big ensemble singing. It’s really a musical theatre spectacular.”

Roden says this is one of Virginia Children’s theatres largest casts ever.

It features three adult professionals and 37 local youth performers from the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.

That includes Franklin County native Anna Locklear.

She has the iconic role of Cinderella, and knows she has some big glass slippers to fill.

”It’s honestly terrifying, because there’s so much magic involved. If you mess up, the kids are going to know,” says Locklear.

Locklear says to forget the notion of a helpless fairytale maiden.

Her portrayal celebrates Cinderella’s resilience and kindness.

”I think of Cinderella. She’s kind and sweet, but she is very strong, because she deals with the stepsisters and stepmother, and all of that,” says Locklear.

“She’s strong and she’s courageous, but she’s still gentle and kind, and that’s what I want to show the kids is that you can be strong an be kind,” she adds.

You won’t want the clock to strike midnight, without experiencing this timeless show for the whole family.

“I think the special thing about Cinderella is it’s love. It sits in your heart. It’s special. It’s magical. I always say our job as theatre artists is to transform our audience. Make them cry, make them laugh. Make them feel loved and I think that Cinderella will provide that for them,” says Roden.

Here are the details for this weekend’s show at the Jefferson Center.

Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Broadway Version will be in the Shaftman Performance HallFriday, December 3rd, at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 4, at 11:00am and 3:00pm

Sunday, December 5, at 3:00pm

For a link to tickets, click here.

