Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronco Mendehall
Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach
Boy Dies After Being Shot
Court records: Covington three-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
(MGN)
Students charged after assault at Liberty High School
Photo courtesy RCHS
Gun confiscated at Rockbridge County High; swastika investigated
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

Latest News

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is urging Governor Ralph Northam to include tax relief proposals...
Youngkin urges Northam to include tax relief in final budget
Local Superintendent Responds To Parent Safety Concerns
Local Superintendent Responds To Parent Safety Concerns
Preston Place Gets An Update
Preston Place Gets An Update
2021 International Day of People With Disabilities
2021 International Day of People With Disabilities