Humble Hustle provides hundreds of coats to Roanoke City School students

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke will be a bit warmer this holiday season thanks to a special initiative.

Humble Hustle gave 260 coats to students at Westside Elementary School to keep them warm this winter. The coats were donated by members of the community over the last four weeks.

The coat giveaway is an initiative that has been in place for five years, and organizers say it’s a small way to better the community and take care of one another.

“It’s just important just to give each kid a chance to have something that they may not have had,” explains Xavier Duckett of Humble Hustle. “To be able to pop a brand new tag on a brand new coat feels good. We’re in the holiday season; a lot of kids may not get those special gifts or get brand new things. So this is our way of dividing it through the city and doing our part.”

Over the last five years, Humble Hustle has donated 1,600 coats to Roanoke City School students.

