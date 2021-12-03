Man killed in Buchanan County crash
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vansant man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Wednesday in Buchanan County.
Joshua M. Campbell, 48, died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
Virginia State Police were called at 5:17 p.m. December 1 to the single-vehicle crash on Route 460, just west of Route 617.
Campbell was driving a Ford F-150 pickup east on Route 460 when he ran off the right side of the road, traveled through a grass lot and hit a concrete wall, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
