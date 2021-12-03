Advertisement

Man killed in Buchanan County crash

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vansant man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Wednesday in Buchanan County.

Joshua M. Campbell, 48, died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Virginia State Police were called at 5:17 p.m. December 1 to the single-vehicle crash on Route 460, just west of Route 617.

Campbell was driving a Ford F-150 pickup east on Route 460 when he ran off the right side of the road, traveled through a grass lot and hit a concrete wall, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronco Mendehall
Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach
Boy Dies After Being Shot
Court records: Covington three-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
(MGN)
Students charged after assault at Liberty High School
Griffith’s son and accused killer William Tyler Griffith was indicted and is set for a...
Dublin man accused of murder appears in court; victim remembered by community
A family gathering ended in tragedy.
Alleghany Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate boy’s death

Latest News

Lumber truck crash cleared on 220 in Franklin County
Public input requested for study of Interstate 81 exits
Tinker Drive Water Main Break
Tinker Drive Water Main Break
Tinker Drive Water Main Break
Water main break causing water service interruption, road closure in Roanoke City