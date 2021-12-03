Advertisement

Precautions taken after potential threat on social media regarding Danville school

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools is investigating a potential threat made on social media regarding George Washington High School.

The school was placed on a lockout Friday morning because of the potential threat.

Students were dismissed from buses one by one Friday morning, with security checks administered as students entered the building as a precaution, according to the school district.

The district says, “For the remainder of the semester as we continue to investigate, we will continue security checks, and we discourage students from bringing bookbags, unless they are clear, to expedite entry into school each day. We will communicate when that investigation concludes. Again, these are safety precautions we are taking to make sure that our school remains safe for students to learn.”

